Windsor senior Sarah Serrano finds strength on the softball field as she remembers her father who died of COVID-19 in January

Sometimes athletes use sports to escape problems and troubles. But for Windsor senior center fielder Sarah Serrano, the softball field is not where she goes to forget, but instead to remember her father Adrian.

“That voice will never leave me,” Serrano said. “If I make a little mistake, I can just hear him — ‘Why would you do that?’”

Right after Christmas, COVID-19 hit the Serrano family hard. Adrian went to St. Francis Hospital after he started to struggle to breathe. There was no thought that he wouldn’t come home. But on Jan. 21, Sarah, her two younger brothers and her mother had to say goodbye to him via FaceTime in the hospital parking lot. He died later that night. Just a week earlier, Sarah’s uncle had passed away in the same hospital.

Adrian Serrano was 42 years old.

“Sarah is a warrior,” her mother Taisha said. “She’s such a fighter, always has been, but her dad was her everything.”

As her 17-3 Windsor softball team prepares to play in the opening round of the CCC tournament Thursday against Bristol Central, Sarah is learning to navigate life without her father, who not only influenced her and her two brothers, but so many other young athletes in Windsor as a coach and a mentor.

“He was definitely a very important person, not only in my life but in a lot of peoples’ lives,” Sarah said. “It hurt a lot of people.”

For the love of the game

Adrian grew up in Brooklyn, New York, where he played basketball and baseball. He met Taisha in summer school. She was going into her sophomore year of high school; Adrian was going to be a junior.

“He failed gym — I’ll throw that out there — we always made fun of him for that,” Taisha said. “I failed science. He didn’t want to wear shorts in gym so he failed gym.

“We dated on and off through high school, then I didn’t see him for a long time. Then in our 20s we saw each other and that was it.”

They were married in 2004. Sarah came first, then her brother, Aiden, nine months and three weeks apart. They didn’t want to raise the kids in the city, so they moved to Connecticut.

“As soon as Sarah could play softball, T-ball, he started coaching,” Taisha said. “He lived for it.”

Adrian coached softball, baseball, basketball, soccer, flag football. Their youngest, Josiah, who just turned 12, plays multiple sports.

“He was coaching all the time, all year,” Taisha said. “He loved being on the field, on the court. He asked great questions. He learned the games. He studied the games.”

Windsor softball coach Bill Alexander met Adrian when their kids played in Little League and would often sit with him at Windsor High baseball games, watching his son and Aiden, who is a junior, play.

“He was a coach, a mentor and a caring person to a lot of these girls,” Alexander said of his team. “He coached a lot of them on the summer team. This [season’s success] is part him, too.”

“It’s hard to find the words to say because I’m feeling her pain,” said Sarah’s teammate and friend, junior Amanda Romero, went to the hospital to support Sarah and her family the night Adrian died. “He coached me since double-A, single-A [recreation softball]. Sarah and I had gotten really close when I was in sixth grade, and we’ve been best friends ever since. I was always over their house, every summer, every day.

“Just seeing her heartbroken like that, it just didn’t register in my head that he wasn’t coming back. That was really hard.”

Picking up the pieces

In the fall, Adrian talked to about Alexander what he wanted for Sarah because she was trying to make a decision about college. Was she going to play softball in college? Where was she going to go? How far away?

Sarah was accepted to nine schools. She had to make that stressful decision about college right around the time COVID-19 hit her family.

“They tested positive for COVID, both of my parents,” she said. “We were all locked up in our rooms. Then one night, he wasn’t breathing well. My mom took him to the hospital so he could have oxygen. He was there for not too long, they took him out of ICU and brought him to the stepdown, and then they brought him back because he was having trouble breathing again. Then they had to intubate him. The day before he died, his heart stopped. Then they brought him back. The next day, they told us to come and talk to him. We couldn’t go in the room, but we were on FaceTime just talking to him. Then we went home. Then they called us and told us that was it.”

Sarah, who has a .478 batting average with 22 hits and 17 RBI for Windsor, will graduate next month and attend the University of Hartford in the fall to study civil engineering. She plans to walk on to the softball team.

“Now we’re just trying to pick up the pieces,” Taisha said. “I feel like we went through war, and we’re the survivors.”

Taisha said the family is thankful for the outpouring of support from the community.

“They fed us probably ‘til the end of March,” she said.

On opening day of this season, the Windsor Little League honored Adrian with the town proclaiming the day “Adrian Serrano Day.” There were banners with his name on them. The Little League uniforms have his initials on the sleeves.

“He would always give to people who couldn’t do things they wanted to do,” Sarah said. “He would give kids jerseys and let kids play who couldn’t afford it, just to give them the chance to be part of the league and be able to play.”

Her father taught her many things about sports, but what has stuck with Sarah is to not to let people push you down, to bounce back as a stronger person and to have fun.

“It’s not all about the winning, it’s about making sure you’re enjoying what you’re doing and making connections with people,” she said.

After the COVID-19 pandemic canceled softball season last year, Alexander was grateful the season happened this year, especially for Sarah.

“I’m sure softball is a good release for her,” Alexander said. “I’m sure there are times she wants to do more than she should because of what it does mean and he’s not here, but I think she’s kind of getting a handle on it now. Her play is becoming more relaxed. It can’t help but affect you.”

Lori Riley can be reached at lriley@courant.com .