Estes Park, CO

Estes Park High School Class Of 2021

estesparknews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe EPHS Graduation Ceremony will take place this Friday, May 28 in Bobcat Stadium for graduates and their families. On Thursday, May 27 at 4:00 p.m. community members can celebrate these hard working graduates at the Senior Class Parade. The parade will begin at the Estes Park Event Center. It will exit onto Manford Ave. and will circle the school district campus two times before returning to the Event Center.

www.estesparknews.com
Estes Park, COEstes Park Trail Gazette

American Chemical Society Student of the Year

Each year Estes Park High School gets to select the most outstanding Chemistry student to receive the American Chemical Society Student of the Year award. This year that honor goes to Kadynce Shotts. Kadynce has an average of 99% for both semesters of Chemistry! She is a student that works incredibly hard and takes a lot of pride in her education. She thinks maybe she got a little bit of her strength in Chemistry from her grandfather, who was a high school Chemistry teacher. Kadynce has a perfect GPA and would like to be an author in the future. She is interested in writing fiction, science fiction, and maybe fantasy. In her free time, she enjoys writing, playing with her dog Luna, archery, and hanging out with friends. She is not sure where she would like to go to college yet and has another year of high school to figure that out. Kadynce received a medal from the American Chemical Society to honor her achievement. She is an incredible student with a fantastic work ethic and truly has earned this award.
Colorado StateGazette

Colorado Springs area outdoor events starting May 17

Note: Events might be canceled due to COVID-19. El Paso County Parks 50 Years Celebration Hikes — 50K for 50 Years Hiking Series. Registration required: communityservices.elpasoco.com/50k-50-years. • Palmer Divide Trail, 6K, Saturday. Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St., free; 634-6666, gardenofgods.com. • Wellness...
Estes Park, COEstes Park Trail Gazette

Special education teachers give their students a memorable prom

In the past week, special education teachers, Trisha Jones and Ann Neering, have been hard at work trying to give students in their class a day to remember. Jon Anderson was key to bringing the Youth In Action group of students to help Jones and Neering provide a prom celebration exclusively for the special education class. A prom, without being overwhelmed, is something anyone that has ever gone to a prom can understand.
Colorado StateEstes Park Trail Gazette

Middle school students place in RISE Challenge Colorado

When the smoke cleared… we were on the podium again. Estes Park Middle School (EPMS) students competed in the RISE Challenge Colorado last week on May 6. This annual event is sponsored by Earth Force and has students compete against other schools to creatively design a project that would help solve a local natural hazard. EPMS took 2nd and 3rd place in the competition, falling just short of Hotchkiss High School who took 1st place. The top three schools all presented projects on wildfires. For the 4th year in a row, EPMS students’ hard work and creativity shined through.
Estes Park, COEstes Park Trail Gazette

Leaving a legacy in Estes Park

Bill and Marianne Solms have been fulltime residents of Estes Park since 2018, and Marianne’s mother started visiting Estes Park at age 16. “My mother came out with the Girls Reserve when she was 16 to attend camp at the YMCA, and she fell in love with Estes,” Marianne Solms said. “She and my dad came here on their honeymoon in my grandfather’s Model T. In 1971, they bought the land where we live now, and in 1973 built a vacation home on it.”
Estes Park, COestesparknews.com

Estes Park Archives – The Rooftop Rodeo

How the Rooftop went from Estes Park's sixth annual rodeo in 1946 to its fortieth annual rodeo in 1966, just twenty years later, is a funny story, one that the Estes Park Archives will recount this Saturday, May 15, at its free weekly program at 240 Moraine Avenue. Estes Park...
Estes Park, COestesparknews.com

Estes Park Museum Gallery to Reopen May 19

The Estes Park Museum gallery is scheduled to reopen on Wednesday, May 19, after being closed since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Museum will resume regular operating hours of Wednesday – Saturday, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. State and county guidelines will be followed, including limiting visitors to ten at a time, encouraging social distancing, following appropriate cleaning and sanitizing schedules, and requiring face coverings. A special welcome back gift will be given to visitors throughout the first week of the gallery reopening while supplies last. Plan a visit today!
Estes Park, COEstes Park Trail Gazette

Student of the Week: Lexi Richardson

The Estes Park Trail-Gazette would like to congratulate Lexi Richardson on being named Student of the Week. As a freshman, Richardson is involved in band and choir. “I throw discus and shot put in track and field and I am on the swimming team,” she said. “My favorite class is Tech 1. I enjoy the lessons we have in that class.”
Estes Park, COestesparknews.com

Opportunity To Become An Estes Park Museum Volunteer

The Estes Park Museum has nearly 30 volunteers that donate a cumulative average of 2,500 hours supporting the museum every year – that is equivalent to $63,575! It is evident that the museum could not function without these invaluable individuals helping the museum achieve its mission on a daily basis serving over 8,000 guests annually.
Estes Park, COEstes Park Trail Gazette

P.E.O. supports Women’s Monument

For the women of the local chapter of the Philanthropic Educational Organization (P.E.O.), support for the Estes Park Women’s Monument was a natural fit. “Our mission is to celebrate the advancement of women and to educate women through scholarships, grants and loans, and motivate women to achieve their highest aspirations,” explained Karen Daugherty with the local chapter.
Estes Park, COEstes Park Trail Gazette

What’s happening at the Estes Valley Library

Mondays – Thursdays, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Library collections are open, along with five Internet computers and printing on the first floor. The second floor and all meeting and study rooms are closed for now. Curbside pick-up service and 24/7 outdoor Wi-Fi are available. Full details at estesvalleylibrary.org.