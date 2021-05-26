Cancel
Machine Gun Kelly Heads to Emo Summer Camp in New ‘Love Race’ Video

By Jon Blistein
Rolling Stone
 8 days ago
Machine Gun Kelly has dropped a wild new video for his recent single “Love Race,” featuring Kellin Quinn of Sleeping With Sirens. Co-directed by MGK and Isaac Rentz, the video is set at an emo summer camp — dubbed Emo Pointe — and pays gleeful homage to Eighties teen slasher flicks. Co-starring popular influencers like Alissa Violet, Xowie, and Noah Beck, the clip follows a menacing, masked killer as he offs his victims in increasingly ridiculous ways (e.g., tossing an alligator into someone’s tent and ripping off a counselor’s arm and slapping him silly with it). The “Love Race” video also features Quinn and Travis Barker, who perform the song with Machine Gun Kelly in a cabin.

