Machine Gun Kelly Heads to Emo Summer Camp in New ‘Love Race’ Video

Rumors of dating between Megan Fox Machine Gun Kelly (formerly Richard Corson Baker) first began swirling last spring, but not until the end of the summer. They finally confirmed their romance.. The two met first on the set Of their next movie Switchgrass midnight, And it was love at first sight. The 35-year-old actress was already separated From my husband Brian Austin Green However, at that time, their division was not publicly confirmed until May 2020. Since then, Megan and the 31-year-old rapper have begun to become more and more comfortable in slowly showing off their romance. Very recently Two heated ones on both billboards And iHeartRadio Music Awards.. If you have trouble catching up, don’t worry. We have summarized all the milestones of the major relationship between Megan and MGK.