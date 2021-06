Of all the cases in the history of medical ethics, Dax Cowart's has always stuck with me. One day, when he and his father were surveying their ranch in Texas, they were caught up in a natural gas explosion that killed Dax's father. Dax survived the initial blast, but was severely burned all over his body. When he was found by another rancher, he asked for a gun with the clear intention of ending his own life. The farmer refused.