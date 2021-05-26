Former factory to be razed in Des Plaines, making way for apartment building
Demolition of a former bedding company factory in Des Plaines is set to begin next week, making way for a proposed apartment building and a smaller commercial building. Both Des Plaines and Cook County have granted demolition permits for the roughly 107,000-square-foot building at 414 E. Golf Road that once was home to a facility for Florida-based Pacific Coast Feather Co., Des Plaines spokeswoman Jennie Vana said.www.dailyherald.com