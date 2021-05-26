Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Wizards single-game tickets on sale for Round One

By Official Site of the Wizards
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, D.C. – Single-game tickets for the Wizards’ home matchups against the Philadelphia 76ers for Round One of their playoff series presented by Capital One will go on sale today at 10:00 a.m for the general public and can be accessed by visiting Ticketmaster. Game 3 is set for Saturday, May 29, at 7:00 pm (ESPN/NBCSW) and Game 4 on Monday, May 31, at 7:00 pm (TNT/NBCSW). Game 6, if necessary, will be played on Friday, June 4 (tipoff time and broadcast information TBD). .

www.chatsports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wizards#Espn#Ticketmaster#Tnt#Playoff Series#Round One#Capital One#Espn#Nbcsw#Tbd#Single Game Tickets#Sale Today#Matchups#Home#D C#Broadcast Information#Columbia#Tnt#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBANBC Sports

Russell Westbrook named Eastern Conference Player of the Month for May

Add it to the list: Russell Westbrook has been named the NBA’s Eastern Conference Player of the Month for May. Golden State point guard Steph Curry took home the corresponding award in the West. It’s Westbrook’s ninth Player of the Month award and his first since December 2017. Westbrook’s numbers...
NBACBS Sports

Wizards' Raul Neto: Likely available Tuesday

Neto (hamstring) is probable for Tuesday's play-in game against the Celtics. Coach Scott Brooks said Monday morning that the 28-year-old would be a game-time decision for Tuesday's contest, but the guard's outlook appears to have improved. Neto missed the finale two games of the season with the hamstring issue, but he started the previous 14 contests and averaged 11.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.3 steals in 28.1 minutes.
NBABullets Forever

Westbrook leads Wizards from Eastern Conference basement to 8th place finish

Another outstanding game from Russell Westbrook, quality performances from Ish Smith and Robin Lopez off the bench, and a decent game from Rui Hachimura was enough to the Wizards to dispatch the Charlotte Hornets and lock down 8th place in the Eastern Conference. They’ll face the injury-riddled Boston Celtics Tuesday...
NBABleacher Report

Bradley Beal Says Hamstring Injury Won't Be '100%' for Wizards vs. Celtics

Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal said he will not be at 100 percent for the team's play-in game against the Boston Celtics because of his lingering hamstring injury. "There's no setback. I didn't injure it any worse than it already, so that's positive. Obviously it won't be 100 percent. I've just got to manage it the best I can," Beal told reporters Monday.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

Wizards' Russell Westbrook with Strong And-One in Game With Pacers

Russell Westbrook has had a fantastic season that has seen him average a triple-double for the fourth time in his career, and at 32-years-old he is also the leader for most triple-doubles in NBA history after he passed Oscar Robertson. During the play-in game with the Indiana Pacers on Thursday...
NBAAt The Hive

Hornets’ Biyombo No Fan Of NBA Play-In Game

One of the most overused phrases in pro sports is "it is what it is." Among cliche speak, it’s popular with players, coaches and management across all manners of sport. Basically, it’s an expression that is used to characterize a frustrating or challenging situation that a person believes cannot be changed and must just be accepted.
NBACBS Sports

Wizards' Raul Neto: Uncertain for play-in tourney

Wizards head coach Scott Brooks said Neto (hamstring) will be a game-time decision Tuesday for Washington's matchup with Boston in the play-in tournament, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports. Neto's sore left hamstring kept him off the floor for Washington's final two regular-season contests, but Brooks isn't closing the...
NBANBC Sports

Westbrook's advice for Wizards teammates entering their first playoffs

Russell Westbrook is a bona fide All-Star teammate. Not only that, he’s no stranger to the NBA postseason either. He’s played in ten, yes, ten, NBA Playoffs over the course of his 11-year career. However, should the Wizards make it out of the NBA Play-In Tournament and into the playoffs this year, several players on the roster will be spring chickens when it comes to postseason play.
NBAcbslocal.com

What To Know Heading Into Celtics-Wizards Play-In Game

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics will have to win one more game to qualify for the NBA Playoffs, and their first of two chances comes Tuesday night when they host the Washington Wizards in the 7-8 Play-In game. This is very clearly not where the Celtics want to be, but...
NBANBC Washington

Wizards Hoping to Beat Celtics the Same Way They Did in the ‘Funeral Game'

Wizards hoping to beat Celtics the same way they did in the ‘funeral game’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. This Tuesday, the Washington Wizards will face off against the Boston Celtics in the first postseason matchup between the two since the second round of the 2017 playoffs. Boston got the better of Washington in that series, winning Game 7 at home. It was earlier during that 2016-17 campaign, though, that the fierce rivalry between the Wizards and Celtics was ignited.
NBAblackchronicle.com

Warriors’ Stephen Curry beats out Wizards’ Bradley Beal to win second NBA scoring title

After an intense battle that raged for the entire season, Stephen Curry has officially clinched the scoring title over Bradley Beal, who only managed to put up 25 points in the Washington Wizards’ win over the Charlotte Hornets. Due to Beal’s relatively low total, Curry only needed three points to lock up the scoring race and took care of that in the first quarter of the Golden State Warriors matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies. Curry ended the season averaging 31.98 points per game to Beal’s 31.3.
NBAPosted by
NESN

How Kemba Walker Is Feeling Ahead Of Celtics-Wizards Play-In Game

The Boston Celtics implemented a long-term plan in the hopes that Kemba Walker would be at his healthiest entering the postseason, and it seems the All-Star point guard is holding up his end. Walker told reporters Monday, one day before the Celtics host the Washington Wizards in the NBA Play-In...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Wizards star Bradley Beal provides big injury update on eve of play-in game

The Washington Wizards finished the year on a tear, as they went from out of the playoff picture to getting the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference. A big reason for that, their superstar Bradley Beal. Beal, however, missed some time at the tail end of the regular season nursing a hamstring injury. After returning to the lineup Sunday, Beal provided an update for Tuesday’s play-in game against the Boston Celtics.
NBAdailyjournal.net

Divergent paths lead Celtics, Wizards into play-in matchup

BOSTON — The Eastern Conference play-in tournament game between the No. 7 seed Celtics and No. 8 Wizards is a matchup of teams that ended the regular season on divergent paths. Washington opened the season 3-12 and was on hiatus for two weeks in January because of coronavirus-related issues before...
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Poll: Eastern Conference Play-In Games

The NBA’s 2021 play-in tournament will tip off on Tuesday night, when the No. 9 Pacers face the No. 10 Hornets in Indiana, followed by the No. 7 Celtics hosting the No. 8 Wizards in Boston. By the end of the night, one team – either Boston or Washington –...