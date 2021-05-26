Wizards single-game tickets on sale for Round One
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Single-game tickets for the Wizards' home matchups against the Philadelphia 76ers for Round One of their playoff series presented by Capital One will go on sale today at 10:00 a.m for the general public and can be accessed by visiting Ticketmaster. Game 3 is set for Saturday, May 29, at 7:00 pm (ESPN/NBCSW) and Game 4 on Monday, May 31, at 7:00 pm (TNT/NBCSW). Game 6, if necessary, will be played on Friday, June 4 (tipoff time and broadcast information TBD).