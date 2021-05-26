Trey Anastasio Announces Two-Night Solo Run at The Beacon Theatre, Welcoming The Venue’s First Full Capacity Crowd in 15 Months

On June 22 and 23, Trey Anastasio will return to the scene of his crowdless Beacon Jams run and welcome a live audience back to New York City’s Beacon Theatre. “We are thrilled to announce that Trey will return home to The Beacon Theatre in NYC to perform two solo concerts on June 22nd and 23rd, 2021,” reads an official announcement. “These concerts will mark the first time that The Beacon will welcome a full capacity audience in over 15 months.”