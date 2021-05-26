Cancel
15 Photos That Beautifully Capture NYC’s New Floating Park ‘Little Island’

By Justine Golata
Cover picture for the articleNYC’s first-ever floating park ‘Little Island’ has just opened at Pier 55 and it’s as whimsical as promised. From expansive green spaces, to an enormous amphitheater for performances, the park will surely become a favorite summer spot. Sitting atop the Hudson River, ‘Little Island’ is as breathtaking in the morning as it is at night. Here are 15 photos that beautifully capture the new floating park throughout the day.

