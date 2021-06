There are few nonprofit startups that can boast Google, Apple and other big tech alumni among their staff. For that matter, there are few startup-style tech nonprofits at all. But Recidiviz, a tiny startup trying to provide new ways to manage and interpret data for state prison systems, is a nonprofit loaded with staffers who are among the top technical talent in the country. These workers — including CEO Clementine Jacoby, a Google alumna — left their highly-respected tech jobs and took pay cuts to go work for an unknown name because they saw an irresistible prospect: the chance to do work that is both socially important and technically challenging alongside equally expert colleagues.