The Chi Foundation Launching Mentorship For At-Risk Teens To Help Them Build Businesses That Impact The World
NYC Non-Profit Launches Entrepreneurial Education to The Underserved Communities To Help Change The World. The Chi Foundation, a New York-based non-profit organization focused on entrepreneurial education working with at-risk teens, announced the launch of their operations. The foundation aims to help these individuals by educating them on how to build businesses which in turn will impact their communities and the world.www.chron.com