NBA Playoffs: 3 Washington Wizards players that could get more minutes
Washington Wizards Anthony Gill. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports. In game one of the playoffs, the Washington Wizards cut down their rotation to nine players. Ish Smith and Davis Bertans were the only non-centers to come off the bench in game one. That means that as many non-centers came off the bench (two) as centers (two) and that the Wizards used three of their nine active players in game one to fill the role of one position.