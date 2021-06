UFC Top welterweight contender Leon Edwards has made it clear that he will be going for the finish against Nate Diaz in their fight at UFC 263. Nate Diaz and Leon Edwards were going to battle it out in the first-ever five-rounder nontitle fight. They were supposed to fight at UFC 262 but the fight got scrapped from that event. Diaz had suffered a minor injury, the exact reason for the injury is still unknown, and his welterweight matchup with Edwards was postponed from UFC 262 event in Houston to UFC 263 on June 12.