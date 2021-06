I listened to Bernie Sanders on the news this past weekend. He shares the same rhetoric as much of the progressive left. Ignore the Republicans and make the change without them. It sounds like they are fine with an apartheid government. While many think that word is used only in race, let’s consider the other words it invokes: prejudice, bias, intolerance, narrow-bigotry, mindedness, unfairness, inequity, favoritism, one-sidedness, partisanship, sexism, chauvinism, racism...