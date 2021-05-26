Cancel
Wakefield, VA

Memorial Day weekend in Hampton Roads looks a little cooler with a chance for rain

By Saleen Martin, The Virginian-Pilot
Posted by 
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 8 days ago

Locals shouldn’t expect a pretty Memorial Day weekend, the National Weather Service in Wakefield said Wednesday afternoon.

The heat will come to an end soon and showers and thunderstorms may be headed to Hampton Roads, particularly Wednesday night when a cold front comes through, meteorologist Mike Rusnak said.

The risk for severe thunderstorms over southern Virginia and portions of northeast North Carolina is marginal, or 1 out of 5, the weather service said.

After Friday, expect cooler temperatures, Rusnak said. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 82 on Friday and dip to 70 on Sunday.

“We’re going to lock in a much cooler air mass with breezy to windy conditions along the coast,” he said. “We’re going to transition into a much cooler and unsettled weather pattern for the weekend.”

Surfers should also stay alert, he said.

“There will probably end up being rough surf conditions at the beaches, too, this weekend given the pretty strong onshore wind flow, so probably not the best weekend to get into the water,” Rusnak said.

Saleen Martin, 757-446-2027, saleen.martin@pilotonline.com

