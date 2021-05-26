Cancel
The Best Time to Exercise Every Day, According to Your Body

By William Mayle
EatThis
EatThis
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

According to Charles A. Czeisler, Ph.D., M.D., a sleep expert at the Brigham and Women's Hospital at Harvard Medical School, "there is a circadian rhythm to athletic performance." Czeisler, who advises professional sports teams on getting better sleep, says that the body's window for peak performance—when focus, strength, flexibility, and reaction time are all greatly enhanced—occurs in the late afternoon or early evening. "This is when the body is sending out its strongest drive for wakefulness," he says. (To underscore his point, he notes that most Olympic records are established when the events are held during the late afternoon or evening hours. "We get that surge of energy right before dusk, and we evolved to have that surge," he explained.)

EatThis

EatThis

The no-diet weight loss solution! Learn thousands of easy food swaps that can save you 10, 20, 30 pounds or more!

