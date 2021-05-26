How Do I Overcome the Feeling That Fitness Is Only for Rich People?

Tempo Head of Fitness Melissa Boyd will not talk s–t about popular trainers: the YouTubers, the Instagrammers, the TikTokers. Fitness teas? “I cannot promise your workouts will be supercharged,” the 33-year-old says, “but your intestines will be.” The problem with most pop-culture products and influencers is that they often center on big results in a short amount of time, the “10 Days to a Better Booty” crowd. “Anything that promises a very specific end-goal in a very fast amount of time, it may work, but it’s not going to be long lasting,” she says. In her role with Tempo, she makes sure its suite of trainers isn’t selling snake oil, instead guiding clients with principles — and movements — that are going to weather the test of time. Sometimes it’s those long overlooked as dull or “easy,” including the basic lunge, that can have the most benefit.