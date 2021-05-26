Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

6 Fantastic Experiences In Titusville, Florida

By Melody Pittman
travelawaits.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpace City USA (the nickname for Titusville) runs along Florida’s coast and Indian River and is a bridge-crossing away from Kennedy Space Center. It is near Merritt Island and north of Melbourne. Titusville is an excellent place for a road trip. It can also be reached by flying into the Space Coast Regional Airport or the Orlando Sanford/Orlando International (MCO) airports, both 30 minutes away. Besides being home to the famous Cape Canaveral and a leader in America’s space program, there are great museums, unique attractions, and the Canaveral National Seashore. Here are six fantastic experiences to have in Titusville.

www.travelawaits.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Canaveral, FL
City
Orlando, FL
City
Titusville, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
City
Merritt Island, FL
City
Melbourne, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Buzz Aldrin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Shuttle#Sandy Beaches#Road Trips#Mco#Ksc#The Heroes Legends#The Imax Theater#Travelawaits#The National Park Service#Southern#Mercury Mission Control#Orbit Cafe#Coca Cola#Downtown Titusville#Canaveral Spaceport#Hosted Trips#Unique Attractions#Space View Park#Space City Usa#River
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Place
Melbourne
News Break
NASA
Related
Florida StatePosted by
Red Tricycle Chicago

A Florida Kayak Excursion That’s Like Paddling through the Milky Way

Dolphins that glow neon. Manatees and manta rays shining the brightest of blues. Fluorescent fish that kerplunk into your kayak. These may sound like visions only possible in whimsical dreams, but this natural wonder is absolutely real at Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge in Florida. The window of opportunity to experience this underwater phenomenon is small, so read on to learn how to infuse a little magic into your summer family vacation plans.
Florida Statefloridasportsman.com

HOT May Florida Middle Grounds Bite

This just posted on the Bloody Decks Forum, California:. "The West Coast has you beat, all things considered." Let's prove him wrong. Let's show him what our Florida is all about. One thing that makes Florida a Fisherman's Paradise is consistency. Watch the 'consistency' in this action packed on-the-water trip...
Florida StatePosted by
WDBO

400-pound loggerhead turtle struck, killed on Florida road; researchers rescue 70 eggs

INDIALANTIC, Fla. — A 400-pound loggerhead turtle was struck and killed on a Florida road, but thanks to a group of researchers, life may go on for her eggs. According to WTVT, the incident occurred early Wednesday on state Road A1A in Indialantic. Brevard County deputies learned that a large turtle was obstructing the road and alerted wildlife experts, the news outlet reported.
Florida Statecruisehive.com

Mardi Gras to Depart for Florida on May 21 to Prepare for Return

The new Mardi Gras cruise ship will finally depart for Florida on Friday and sail to her new homeport of Port Canaveral to prepare for resuming operations later in the year. Carnival Cruise Line has also decided to reflag the vessel. She will now be registered in the Bahamas and no longer flagged with the registry in Panama.
Florida StateOrlando Sentinel

As hurricane season approaches, three insurers are canceling thousands of Florida customers

As another hurricane season bears down on the state, more than 50,000 Florida home insurance customers will soon receive notices that their policies have been canceled or won’t be renewed. State insurance regulators recently authorized “extraordinary” terminations of thousands of policies of Florida-based insurers Universal Insurance of North America, Gulfstream...
Florida Stategrowthspotter.com

South Florida charter school eyes site near ChampionsGate for new K-8 campus

With a new school charter approved for Osceola County, Miami-based AcadeMir Schools is “scrambling” to find a suitable location, their contractor said. Representatives from F.P. Dino met recently with county planners to discuss a potential K-8 school site on 10 acres at the intersection of Goodman Road and Bella Citta Boulevard, just north of ChampionsGate.
Brevard County, FLspacecoastdaily.com

NASA’s Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex Releases New Mask Guidelines

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex will be updating guest safety guidelines in accordance with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Beginning Monday, guests who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will no longer be required to wear face coverings while outdoors. All guests, including...
Florida StateNew York Post

Michigan gov used unauthorized company for Florida charter flight

The private company whose plane ferried Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to Florida — in defiance of her own travel warnings — was not authorized to carry out charter flights, it was revealed Monday. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) spokesman Elizabeth Isham Cory told the Detroit Free Press that neither Air...
Florida Statemynews13.com

Interns help fill open positions at Florida businesses

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Help wanted signs continue to decorate the sides and fronts of Central Florida businesses, as numerous restaurants search for employees. Many Central Florida businesses are still struggling to fill empty positions. Some businesses, like FL Baker in Kissimmee, are getting help from college interns looking for...