6 Fantastic Experiences In Titusville, Florida

Space City USA (the nickname for Titusville) runs along Florida’s coast and Indian River and is a bridge-crossing away from Kennedy Space Center. It is near Merritt Island and north of Melbourne. Titusville is an excellent place for a road trip. It can also be reached by flying into the Space Coast Regional Airport or the Orlando Sanford/Orlando International (MCO) airports, both 30 minutes away. Besides being home to the famous Cape Canaveral and a leader in America’s space program, there are great museums, unique attractions, and the Canaveral National Seashore. Here are six fantastic experiences to have in Titusville.