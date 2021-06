COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is once again offering a coronavirus update to the people of his state, speaking at 2 p.m. Monday. Earlier today, the Ohio Department of Health along with the Ohio Lottery Commission gave more details on the “Ohio Vax-a-Million” program, saying that people (18 and older) would need to sign up in order to be eligible for the five, $1 million drawings. Previously, DeWine had said those who were vaccinated (with at least one shot) would be automatically entered into the drawings.