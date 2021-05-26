Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fitness

When It’s Time to Rethink Your Hydration

By Matthew Kadey, M.S., R.D.
RunnersWorld
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt should go without saying that proper hydration results in a better chance of crushing your performance goals. But too often, people fall into some surprising hydration traps before, during, and after their workouts that keep them from performing their best when it counts most. To help set you on a path to hydrating like a pro, we teamed up with a Honey Stinger athlete and pro sports dietitian to bring to light the hydration mistakes you may be making and the fixes that will make sure your fluids are perfectly topped up.

www.runnersworld.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Drink#Sports Nutrition#Carbohydrates#A Better Chance#Body Fluids#Energy Recovery#Water Sports#Major League Baseball#Reynolds Years#Workouts#Carbs#Electrolyte#Carbohydrate Guideline#Gut Rot#Sodium#Sweat#Things#Liquids#Thirst#Dietitian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Health
Related
Sciencevaletmag.com

It’s Time to Realize Your Potential for a Healthier Life

After the past year, we all value our health a bit more. But 14 months of quarantining and social distancing comes at a cost. We're all a bit overworked and under-slept and we don't know anyone who didn't do their fair share of stress eating. Which means there's never been a better time to cut through the clutter of all the misinformation out there get back on track. Which is exactly what InsideTracker does best. Founded in 2009 by experts in aging, genetics and biometric data, from Harvard, MIT and Tufts, science is the backbone of this ultra-personalized performance system.
KidsWZZM 13

13 ON YOUR SIDE PARENTING: Hydrate for Better Behavior

Warmer weather is here and with it lots of outdoor play in the sunshine. There are lots of important reasons to keep your kids hydrated, but you might not of thought of how it impacts their behavior. 13 ON YOUR SIDE's Meredith TerHaar spoke with Holistic child psychologist and licensed...
Weight LossUnion Leader

Let weight loss drive you (to) nuts

Is trying to lose weight driving you nuts? Well, maybe it should just drive you to nuts. New findings published in the journal Nutrients highlight the power that nuts have to help you lose weight and keep it lost. UCLA researchers put 95 overweight or obese folks ages 30 to...
RecipesPosted by
NewsTalk 1290

5 Detox Juice Recipes to Cleanse Your Body and Lose Weight

Want a healthy way to detox your body naturally, improve gut health, lower inflammation, and maybe shed a few pounds? Replace your morning cereal or go-to breakfast sandwich with one of these nutrient-packed juices. According to one recent study, the best way to lose weight and cleanse your body is...
FitnessL'Observateur

Health tips for a healthier life

Build up muscle with protein Because the body needs lots of protein to strengthen your muscles, eating a meal that is full of protein reduces feeling hungry between meals. Most of the protein meals that are chosen are usually high in fats, so choosing leaner meats such as chicken, fish and beans will be better for the body and muscles.
Weight Lossagnetwest.com

Health Bite: Calories 101

What kind of energy can you put in your mouth? Any guesses?… It’s a calorie!. Hi, I’m Rachel Eslick with your AgNet West Health Bite. Today we’re doing a crash course on calories and why they matter. A calorie is a measurement of energy we receive from food. Pretty much...
Fitnessboxrox.com

7 Ways to Lose Belly Fat WITHOUT Counting Calories

2. Eat Vegetables, Complex Carbohydrates, Healthy Fats and Protein. Taking away many of the more commonly understood sources of carbohydrates (pasta, white rice, bread etc) does not mean you can’t have them anymore. Carbohydrates from vegetable sources can provide the recommended range of 20 to 50 grams per day. You can get your daily requirements of carbohydrates through eating vegetables like cauliflower, broccoli, brussels sprouts, cabbage, and swiss chard for example. Sweet potato is an excellent source of carbohydrate as well.
FitnessTODAY.com

3 ways to change your diet to support a healthy gut

We don’t think much about gut health — until it acts up and makes us miserable. An unhappy digestive tract will always let you know, with symptoms like gas, bloating, constipation, diarrhea or acid reflux. The good news is that diet often plays a huge role in maintaining a healthy...
DietsNutritionFacts.org

Benefits of Black Cumin Seed (Nigella Sativa) for Weight Loss

For three cents a day, black cumin may improve cholesterol and triglyceride levels, blood pressure, and blood sugar control, as well as accelerate the loss of body fat. Consuming ¼ teaspoon of ground black cumin per day is one of my 21 Tweaks for accelerating weight loss. You can see all 21 of them in my free Daily Dozen app (on iOS and Android) and read about them in-depth in How Not to Diet. (All proceeds from my books are donated to charity.) I also mention cover some of black cumin’s weight-loss benefits in my Evidence-Based Weight Loss presentation.
WorkoutsPosted by
Ladders

Walking this many minutes a day can reduce your death risk by 30%

Every health and wellness article tells you to exercise if you want to lose weight, improve your brain health, and even increase your productivity at work. But what if you haven’t set foot in a gym since your bygone days as the unfit kid that nobody wanted on their dodgeball team? How can those who hate exercise get fit enough to avoid an early death?
Weight Losshomify.com

15 Foods to Help you Speed Up Process Melt Away Waist Fat

Stubborn areas like your thighs, hips, and waist, require a bit more work to get rid of the fat. While there is no food that Mother Nature has created that can melt fat away magically, there are amazing superfoods that can speed up the process. You may be surprised by...
FitnessNewsbug.info

SCHROEDER: Diet can impact your brain health

We all have those days when we feel more forgetful than others. You may have heard that a number of factors can affect our memory including lack of sleep, lifestyle, environmental changes and genetics. However, did you know your diet can also impact your brain health?. Eating to support brain...
NutritionMedical News Today

Foods to eat that are high in protein and low in carbs

Low carb, high protein diets restrict people’s consumption of carbohydrates, such as bread, while promoting a higher-than-usual consumption of proteins, such as lean meats. This type of eating plan may be beneficial for weight loss and muscle building, but it may also carry a few health risks. Protein, carbohydrates, and...
Fitnesspoosh.com

HEALTHY FOODS to Eat to Not Be So TIRED

The tried-and-true way of keeping energy levels up is to follow a healthy, balanced diet filled with a variety of foods. Technically speaking, all food provides energy for the body, but some foods contain nutrients that can help increase your energy levels and keep them sustained throughout the day. These foods are high in protein, vitamins, minerals, fiber, and complex carbohydrates.
Weight LossPosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

Does Walking Burn Belly Fat?

Any form of exercise can help you burn calories and shed fat, including walking. Walking at a moderate pace for about 30 to 60 minutes per day can help you start to lose belly fat, according to Harvard Health Publishing. When you picture walking, you probably don't imagine the most...
DietsPosted by
Kiss 103.1 FM

To Lose Weight Fast and Keep It Off, Just Start Juicing, Studies Find

When June comes around faster than a bullet train and we still haven't shed the extra padding from a winter of working from home, what is there to do but look for healthy ways to detox? One often-cited study shows that the best way to jumpstart weight loss and improve gut health (to lower inflammation) quickly is a short but deliberate juice fast, even if you only swap out some of your meals for juicing.
Weight LossPosted by
FIRST For Women

This 15-Day Intermittent Fasting Plan Burns Stubborn Belly Fat and Triples Your Energy

Call to mind your computer. As you search the web, scroll through Facebook, or put together a digital album of your family photos, programs run in the background, eliminating viruses and updating software to keep the machine running smoothly. If the operating system skips an update, though, your computer might start acting buggy: The system takes longer to boot up, websites don’t load as fast, or your keyboard lags when you type.