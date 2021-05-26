When It’s Time to Rethink Your Hydration

After the past year, we all value our health a bit more. But 14 months of quarantining and social distancing comes at a cost. We're all a bit overworked and under-slept and we don't know anyone who didn't do their fair share of stress eating. Which means there's never been a better time to cut through the clutter of all the misinformation out there get back on track. Which is exactly what InsideTracker does best. Founded in 2009 by experts in aging, genetics and biometric data, from Harvard, MIT and Tufts, science is the backbone of this ultra-personalized performance system.