Woman arrested after gunfire exchange in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A woman has been arrested and charged after gunfire exchange on April 26.

Virginia Beach Police said around 12:45 a.m., Virginia Beach Emergency Communications got reports of gunfire being exchanged between two parties in the 400 block of Breakwater Court.

Responding officers located the suspect vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. Police said the driver failed to stop and fled from officers. The vehicle was later located a short distance away, unoccupied.

No injuries were reported during this incident, police said.

Investigators obtained evidence that led them to identify one of the suspects in this case. 26-year-old Saiquan Lashay Holt, of Portsmouth has been arrested and charged with felony eluding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, hit and run, and reckless handling of a firearm.

If anyone has additional information call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). You can also submit a tip via p3tips.com.