The first round of 2021 CMT Music Awards performers and collaborations have been shared! More on who will be hitting the big stage here... The first round of 2021 CMT Music Awards performers have been made public! In addition to performances by Chris Stapleton and Luke Combs, collaborations between artists are reigning at the top of the list including Dierks Bentley and Brothers Osborne; Mickey Guyton with the iconic Gladys Knight, as well as Maren Morris with JP Saxe; and Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram and Jon Randall, who recently released the collaborative The Marfa Tapes.