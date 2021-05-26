We were today years old when we learned Jacob deGrom hit his only collegiate home run off Chris Sale

Wednesday was kind of a nice day for Jacob deGrom. After being on the IL since May 9th with right-side tightness, on Tuesday night the Mets ace made his return to the big-league bump, pitching five innings while giving up just three hits and one earned run. Most importantly, however, the minor-league MASH unit that is the New York Mets finally managed to back deGrom up, squeezing out a couple runs to defeat the Rockies and somehow stay atop of the NL East. You could write books on how the Mets offense has failed deGrom over the years, so earning a third win to go with his .80 ERA must have been a nice surprise.