Sweden Is Building a Massive Space Complex—And It’ll Be Europe’s First Orbital Launch Site for Satellites

The European Space Agency (ESA) wants to help the public name a satellite that will soon be launched into space. This is the satellite currently known as “Lagrange”. In the future, the satellite will be located in a fixed position between the Sun and the Earth, giving it the opportunity to observe the Sun from the “side”. Once it is in place, the idea is that the satellite will be able to detect solar storms that could be dangerous or disrupt things here on Earth. The ESA writes on its website: