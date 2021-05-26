Cancel
Hapag-Lloyd Raises Box Order To 'Counteract The Container Shortage'

By FreightWaves
Benzinga
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHapag-Lloyd has increased its container order by 60,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs). "The sharp increase in demand has led to a shortage of containers across the world. Severe imbalances — such as with exports from Asia but also owing to congestion in ports and delays in hinterland transports — are causing containers to be tied up in transit for considerably longer periods of time. More boxes are currently needed overall to manage the same transport volume," Hapag-Lloyd said in its announcement Wednesday.

