Mahi is Hawaiian for "strong." This delicious fish boasts a mild flavor with a pleasant, meaty texture that is undeniably delicious when baked. Whether you've prepared it before or have yet to give it a try in your own kitchen, recipe developer Kit Hondrum of Kit's Kitchen is here to guide you through the steps to preparing the ultimate mahi mahi dish you'll want to make time and time again. And the best part about it is it's so simple to prepare even when you're having a busy week! The food blogger opts to pair fillets of the Hawaiian fish with an aromatic herbed garlic butter in this recipe, which seasons the fish beautifully as it cooks. "Mahi mahi is a delicate and flavorful fish, perfect for this simple recipe," says Hondrum. "This recipe's simple flavors allow the fish to shine," and we are all about that.