Two Orange County middle schools earn top honors at the 2021 national Academic Pentathlon
Two middle school teams from Orange County were awarded silver medals in their respective grade levels at the 2021 United States Academic Pentathlon. The seventh-grade team from Lakeside Middle School in the Irvine Unified School District and the eight-grade team from Fairmont Private Schools‘ Historic Anaheim Campus both earned second place overall in their grade levels at the May 21 competition, which was held completely online.newsroom.ocde.us