Detroit, MI

Culture Calendar: Glass Art, Sterling Toles and Boldy James Event, & More

By Ryan Patrick Hooper
hourdetroit.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2019, painter Tylonn Sawyer brought his stunning White History Month, Vol. 1 to the Institute for the Humanities gallery at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. Now, Detroit gets the pleasure of viewing the first volume and his latest entry in his series, called Year of the Flood: White History Month, Vol. 1 & 2. At the heart of what may be his greatest achievements yet as an artist, Sawyer manipulates Western art tropes, Eurocentric classical sculpture, and post-Civil War Confederate monuments to explore politics, race, history, and pop culture. Sawyer has often talked about how hard it can be for a painter to keep up with the Twitter-fueled commentary cycle of what’s happening now. But with Year of the Flood, he’s found a way to bring his paintbrush into the conversation with a blend of urgency and historical context. On display through June 19 at the N’Namdi Center for Contemporary Art in Detroit. See nnamdicenter.org to RSVP.

www.hourdetroit.com
