Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lawton, OK

There May Be a Fireworks Shortage This Fourth of July!

By Critter
Posted by 
107.3 PopCrush
107.3 PopCrush
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Say it ain't so! Just when you thought things were improving and finally getting back to normal, more bad news from the pandemic surfaces. Makes you wonder "Will it ever end?" We just heard that there's a pretty good chance that there will be a serious fireworks shortage this Fourth of July. The COVID-19 pandemic slowed and even stopped production for several months and all the major manufactures are behind on orders and shipping. This means we may, or may not, have fireworks this year. Damn you COVID-19!

1073popcrush.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
107.3 PopCrush

107.3 PopCrush

Lawton, OK
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
402K+
Views
ABOUT

107.3 PopCrush plays the best, hottest music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1073popcrush.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Health
Lawton, OK
Health
City
Lawton, OK
Local
Oklahoma Society
Lawton, OK
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fourth Of July#Fireworks#Firework Displays#Production#Bodily Injuries#Normal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Festival
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Public Health
Related
AgriculturePosted by
107.3 PopCrush

Another Possible Shortage and This Time It’s Meat!

I swear if it's not one thing it's another. When the hell is this "normal" everyone's talking about going to happen? Now before we go any further let me just say remain clam, there's no need to panic, all is well. Okay, maybe not everything is well, but it's not bad either. It's looking like there may be another shortage on the horizon and this time it's meat. Over the Memorial Day weekend one of, if not the largest meat producers in the U.S. was hit with a cyber-attack. JBS USA had to temporarily shut down production due to hackers and ransomware attacks. However they're getting back online and expect to return to full production very soon.
BusinessPosted by
107.3 PopCrush

Amazon Will No Longer Test Jobseekers for Marijuana

It’s about damn time. I’ve been waiting for one of the big employers to set the example when it comes to removing the stigma of marijuana use. Don’t get me wrong – I totally understand testing for marijuana in states where it’s still illegal. But it just doesn’t make sense to me to test people for cannabis in states where it’s been legalized. Not to mention, there are cities and states that have banned employers from testing for it.
Missoula, MTPosted by
The Moose 95.1 FM

Beloved Missoula Restaurant Which Just Reopened Is Closed Again

It's been a wild couple of years for The Old Post in Missoula. Back in 2019, they suddenly announced that they were closing down for good after twenty years in business. Then, just about a year later, it was revealed that The Old Post would be reopening under new management, with an updated, modern look to go along with it. Earlier this year, they did just that - at first, they were just open for takeout and delivery because of the pandemic, but soon enough they had opened the actual building and even hosted some live music.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
107.3 PopCrush

Ever Seen Oklahoma’s Blue Whale?

It's been called "Pure Americana." Some say it's world famous, others just say it's a mandatory stop on the Route 66 Mother Road Journey everyone must make on the drive from Chicago to Los Angeles. When I was there, we thought it was more of an eyesore and a thing of nightmares, but since the renovation, Oklahoma's Blue Whale has become larger than anyone thought.
Lawton, OKPosted by
107.3 PopCrush

Bulk Trash Pick Up for Area 1 in Lawton is Still On Going

If you're still waiting on the city to pick up your bulk trash in area #1 which is N.W. Lawton they're still out collecting and will get to you as soon as possible. The City of Lawton announced that they would be extending the bulk trash pick up through today (06-04-21) due to the amount of waste being set out. More than likely the delays and amount of trash being set out was caused by the Memorial Day weekend. The City of Lawton announced that more time is needed for collection, get all the details here.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

Walmart Is Getting Rid of This Starting Tuesday

On May 13, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) abruptly changed its guidance on masks for the fully vaccinated population, suggesting that if you're two weeks out from your final shot, you no longer need to wear a face covering outside or inside, no matter how crowded the space is. The decision left every company across the country scrambling to figure out whether or not they would be putting the CDC's new mask recommendations into practice and, as the world's largest retailer, people were particularly curious about what Walmart would do at its stores.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Best Life

Walmart Is Making This Major Change Starting Saturday

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Walmart served as a vital place to stock up on household necessities for millions of people. However, the realities of the virus also made it necessary to change certain policies to comply with public health guidelines and local ordinances. But as the pandemic continues to wind down, Walmart has just announced a major change it is making that will go into effect over the weekend. Read on to see what the world's largest retailer is doing at its stores.
Michigan StatePosted by
Fox News

Michigan confirms first human hantavirus case

Michigan health officials on Monday reported the state’s first confirmed human case of the deadly hantavirus. The rat-borne illness, which U.S. health officials say cannot be transmitted from person-to-person, is typically passed to patients when they breathe in air contaminated with the virus through rodent droppings. The confirmed case under...
New York City, NYPosted by
POZ

Sharing My Experience, Strength and Hope

In 2003, I had a terrible cough deep down in my chest. I thought it was bronchitis, so I stopped smoking. I was tested for pneumonia but was told the chest X-ray was negative. I was given antibiotics and sent home. On my 40th birthday, I got up, and my family sang “Happy Birthday” and gave me a cake, and then I went back to bed. A few days later, I was in the hospital, diagnosed with pneumocystis pneumonia (PCP). I was asked if I wanted to take an HIV test. Later, a doctor’s assistant came in to check my vitals and stopped at the door and turned around to say, “By the way, your test came back positive” and then left me all alone! I was devastated!
HomelessPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: A Man Was Confronted by a Homeless Man

Jack was walking down the street on his way home when he passed by a homeless man asking for some money. Read on to see the hilarious outcome of their conversation. Jack walked the few blocks from his workplace to his house when he passed by the homeless man who always sat on the same corner. As per usual, the homeless man asked for some money.
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Little Sam Is Always Late for School

Today’s #jokeoftheday is about a young boy who was always late for school until his principal and teacher connived to teach him a lesson about his tardiness and lies. A boy named Sam was always late for school. Every time his teacher confronted him about tardiness, Sam always told a huge lie, exaggerating details. The teacher was always angry but remained patient.
AnimalsThe Guardian

British woman in coma after twin fights off crocodile in Mexico

A British woman is in a medically induced coma in Mexico after she was attacked by a crocodile in a lagoon where she and her twin sister had been taken by a tour guide. Melissa and Georgia Laurie, 28, from Berkshire, had been swimming in the lagoon, about 10 miles from Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca, on the south-east coast of the country, when Melissa was attacked.
AgriculturePosted by
The Independent

Farmer facing mouse plague sparks huge TikTok debate after burning rodents alive

Warning: this article may contain images and content that some may find distressing.A farmer in rural Australia has been forced to defend himself after he shared a video on TikTok of him burning mice alive in a barrel. Areas from Central Queensland to central and northern New South Wales and western Victoria have become overrun with mice during the last six months destroying crops and even resulting in houses being burnt down. Although many farmers have turned to industrial chemicals that have been approved by the New South Wales government, an NSW farmer named Andrew Jones has taken a...