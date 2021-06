I am a long-time reader of SMDP, but I don’t understand how your paper would publish an article about a huge public safety “near miss” without identifying the cause (talk about an “elephant in the room”). Not to mention that hundreds of households in SM, including mine, would like to know who to look to pay for the thousands of dollars in damages (spoiled food, hotels) caused by the negligence of the yet-to-be-disclosed “third-party contractor.”