In June 2020, John Wood Community College learned of an Economic Development Administration (EDA) grant that was part of the federal stimulus package. The college worked through the lengthy grant application process, responding to multiple requests for more information about the college and the project. In June of 2021, the College was notified by EDA the grant application was awarded at the investment amount of $3,033,418. The funding will be used for the expansion project at the Workforce Development Center located at 4220 Kochs Lane, Quincy, Ill. The project will be moving forward in late 2021.