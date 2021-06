DENVER — It’s the quarterback competition that few seem to want. Drew Lock vs. Teddy Bridgewater. Mr. Rodgers, and Denver Broncos fans, will have to wait. The Green Bay Packers have yet to surrender the thought of not retaining their star quarterback. And there is hope around these parts, maybe even an expectation around the NFL landscape, that the Packers will have no choice but to eventually say, “Uncle.” Until then, life goes on with the start of OTAs (organized team activities) on Monday.