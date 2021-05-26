(Local Music) Sydney ft. Shane Reis – Thorns

2021 Hot Beach Trip artist Sydney dropped her newest song and video last Friday and it’s fire.. literally! While most listeners know of Sydney for being an accomplished singer, she also backs up her talented vocals with well choreographed and thought out dances that match the rhythm of the music perfectly! The song features Shane Reis who are listeners know and love from opening at previous Hot Radio shows and from being spun our station. You can catch Sydney along with Erica Banks, Bia, Brit Martin and DJ Jon on June 3rd at Bernie’s Beach Bar in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire! Click here for tickets!