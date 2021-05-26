Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

350,000 Call Of Duty Accounts Banned For Racial Slurs In Their IDs, And It’s About Time

By Harry Alston
Posted by 
HappyGamer
HappyGamer
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The ban waves continue across Call of Duty, though this time it’s not for hacking, but for racial slurs in IDs. For anyone that has played any of these three titles in the last couple of years, particularly Modern Warfare, the racial slur thing was a real problem. A serious problem.

happygamer.com
HappyGamer

HappyGamer

29
Followers
432
Post
611
Views
ABOUT

Do you know all about your favorite game and want to share your experience with other gamers? Sign Up for your HappyGamer account and share your favorite game news, reviews, guides, walkthroughs and any other gaming updates!

 https://happygamer.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ids#Racial Slurs#Headsets#Ids#Racism#Personal Accounts#Modernwarfare#Warzone#Activision#Modern Warfare#Ids#Reporting Accounts#Harassment#Racist Intentions#Hate Speech#Toxic Behaviour In Game#Duty Games#Toxic Behavior#Hacking#People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Call of Duty
News Break
Call of Duty: Warzone
News Break
SONY
Related
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

350,000 Call of Duty players banned for toxic behaviour

The Call of Duty team has been very busy over the past year, banning over 350,000 accounts across Call of Duty: Warzone, Modern Warfare, Black Ops Cold War, and Call of Duty: Mobile for racist usernames or toxic behaviour. In an update from Call of Duty staff, the team said,...
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

Call Of Duty Has Banned An Insane Number Of Toxic Players

There are often signs players have become toxic, but unfortunately, some gamers just need to be told when to go. "Call of Duty" developers recently released a blog post detailing efforts to battle toxicity in the game franchise's community. This anti-toxicity progress report detailed both what the team has implemented so far and what they aim to accomplish in the future. The post also let another detail slip, though: As of now, "Call of Duty" has banned over 350,000 accounts from its servers.
Moviesfox5atlanta.com

Walmart says ‘bad actor’ responsible for emails sent containing racial slur

Walmart on Monday said that an external actor created false accounts on its site using offensive language, which resulted in inappropriate emails being sent to users. The actor signed up individuals for fake Walmart accounts using a racial slur where a person is asked to enter his or her name, so when the company emailed with a generic welcome message it was addressed using the offensive language instead of the individual’s first name.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Call of Duty Bans 350K Accounts in Anti-Toxicity Effort

There have been more than 350,000 Call of Duty bans by its anti-toxicity team as part of its ongoing effort to address offensive language and names that may upset some players. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is the latest core game in the Call of Duty franchise, but...
Bentonville, ARcbs4indy.com

Walmart faces backlash after customers receive email with racial slur

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Walmart customers took to social media to speak out about an email they received containing a racial slur, prompting the big box store to issue a statement Monday blaming an “external bad actor.”. The email the retail giant sent to Nexstar’s KNWA/FOX24 reportedly contained the slur...
Minoritiestheface.com

Dead Man’s Phone and the difficulty of anti-racist cop games

In 2012, the London Metropolitan Police launched the ​“Gangs Matrix”, a database of suspected gang members. Designed to identify potential violent offenders in advance, the database colour-codes individuals as ​“gang nominals” based not just on arrest or conviction records but online activities – some perfectly innocuous — from using certain slang on Facebook to watching grime videos on YouTube.
InternetWashington Examiner

Jewish advocacy group calls on Facebook to reduce antisemitism on platform

Jewish advocacy group the Anti-Defamation League is pushing Facebook to apply its content moderation rules more consistently and stop allowing antisemitism to be promoted on its platform. In a letter to Facebook's independent Oversight Board on Wednesday, the Anti-Defamation League asked it to overrule Facebook's decision to allow antisemitic posts...
MinoritiesMedPage Today

Op-Ed: The Day My Patient Called Me the N-Word

Two years into my surgical training, and 5 days after the murder of George Floyd, someone called attention to my Blackness in a way I had never experienced. One of my patients was an older white lady who appeared to be between 70 and 80 years old. I saw her for a routine postoperative visit when it was time to remove her surgical dressing. As I do with all my patients, I asked if she was OK with removing it so early in the morning. She hesitated but said yes, warning me that if I hurt her, she would be mad. I assured her that I would do it as gently as I could. Understandably, removing surgical dressings and tape can be very painful, so to make it easier, I rubbed a small alcohol wipe along her skin as I removed the tape. I took my time, and after removing one side of the dressing, I stopped to take a break. Nevertheless, my patient felt the sting each time I pulled, and I could see her frustration growing by the second.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Activision Bans 350,000 Call of Duty Accounts for Toxic Behavior

Toxicity is a problem in almost every online community, but it’s especially prevalent in online shooters, and especially Call of Duty, where the racism and sexism present in the online lobbies have became a meme. Activision, however, is trying to create a safer environment for their audience. It’s an admirable effort, and now we get to see what we’re doing.