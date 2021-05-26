Loudoun Board Approves New Child Care Center in South Riding
The Board of Supervisors on May 18 approved an application to build a new childcare center on Braddock Road between Loudoun County Parkway and Gum Spring Road. The proposed childcare center would be built in the Transition Policy Area, an area designated for limited housing and that acts as a buffer between the Suburban and Rural Policy Areas. According to the 2019 Comprehensive Plan, the zoning on that parcel does not permit commercial service uses. However, the application followed every other requirement of a building in the transition area, including maintaining at least 50% outdoor space.loudounnow.com