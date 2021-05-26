Pennsylvania Governor Hiring Critical Staffing Roles
Wolf Administration Creates Diversity, Equity, Inclusion Office; Hiring Critical Staffing Roles. Harrisburg, PA (STL.News) The Office of Advocacy and Reform (OAR), established by Governor Tom Wolf’s 2019 executive order to protect Pennsylvania’s vulnerable populations, announced the creation of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Office and job openings within the office to lead efforts with state agencies and employers across the commonwealth.stl.news