T-Pain Announces ‘Nappy Boy Radio’ After Inking Deal with PodcastOne

By Ny MaGee
EURweb
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article*T-Pain has inked a deal with LiveXLive Media’s podcast platform PodcastOne, and the rapper will soon launch Nappy Boy Radio, a podcast and video podcast series. Per Deadline, the series, which will launch on June 3, will feature conversations between T-Pain and some of his celebrity/influencer pals, including Peyton List, Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand, and Joe Seo from Cobra Kai, Mike Tyson, Lil Jon, Steve-O, Jazzy Pha and Slim Jxmmi.

eurweb.com
