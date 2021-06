When we last saw Gaspar Noe on the big screen back in 2018, he delivered a unique spin on the then-burgeoning dance-horror subgenre with Climax. In between he returned to short film projects including but not limited to working with none other than Charlotte Gainsbourg in Lux Aeterna. His return to the big screen with his new feature film Vortex presents a unique opportunity by casting legendary Italian horror director Dario Argento in a central role within the picture. Though no official press release has come forth yet, the project has been loosely described as a ‘documentary-style’ portrait of the ‘last days of an elderly couple’.