Construction company to pay to replace K-State band equipment after water leak

The director of bands at Kansas State University said a water leak in the band storage room last week could have been much worse.

Frank Tracz said students found a burst pipe in the bowels of McCain Auditorium last week. The students were going downstairs to organize the storage room when they found a water leak. Tracz said ongoing construction in McCain likely contributed to the leak.

“Water got into a bunch of trumpet cases, and not the newer model ones, but the older cases with compressed wood inside,” Tracz said. “The wood was saturated with water, so those cases were ruined.”

No instruments were damaged, but Tracz said he did have to wipe some brass instruments that had water in them. The leak led to $4,200 in damages, mostly related to instrument cases. McCownGordon Construction, the company hired by the university for the auditorium project, is covering the cost of the damaged items.

“They’re really good people (at the construction company),” Tracz said. “They and the university have been great throughout this whole process.”

Tracz said he was worried water would damage the uniforms being housed in the storage room, but they were spared. He said it will take three to four weeks for new instrument cases to arrive. There is no electricity in the section of the auditorium where the storage room is located.

K-State is making updates to the auditorium’s lobby that will improve accessibility while adding more multipurpose rooms. The building refresh also will include a new outdoor plaza.

Construction began last August and is set to be completed by August of this year. The $6 million project is funded partly by KSU Foundation benefactors, who contributed $5.5 million, while the remaining $500,000 was allocated from the Friends of McCain, a private fundraising group.

Tracz said the band program needs its own building, or band hall, to store all equipment in one place. Right now, he said band and theatre equipment is scattered in storage sites around campus. He said the Foundation is doing some preliminary research and seeking donors for a new band hall.

“We’re trying to raise $3.5 to $5 million,” Tracz said. “We’re just waiting for a lead donor to come forth.”

Tracz said he would prefer to see a band hall on the east side of Memorial Stadium, where a usable building already exists.

No further plans for a band hall are outlined.