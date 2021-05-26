Cancel
Julio Jones trade: Kyle Shanahan doesn’t shut door on 49ers’ interest

NFLchatsports.com

Julio Jones to the Vikings Makes No Sense

First of all, there has been no reliable report or source suggesting Julio Jones will be traded to the Vikings. There has just been a bunch of big talk on Twitter about the possibility of a trade between Minnesota and Atlanta, involving Julio Jones, and Harrison Smith or Anthony Barr. Why would the Vikings give up a valuable piece of their defense for a highly paid aging wide receiver? The idea of it seems fun, but it’s absolutely an out of the box, made up scenario, that doesn’t make sense for either team.
NFLYardbarker

What could Russell Gage’s role look like in Falcons new-look offense?

With trade rumors circulating Julio Jones, some benefit from his departure from Atlanta — Russell Gage. Gage immediately moves up the depth chart as the team’s second receiver behind Calvin Ridley if Jones is shipped off. Each scenario — with and without Julio — results in wildly different roles for the former LSU Tiger in Arthur Smith’s offense.
NFLktbb.com

Green Bay Packers sign QB Kurt Benkert after minicamp tryout

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Last week, the Packers had only two quarterbacks on the roster. Less than a week after signing Blake Bortles, they signed Kurt Benkert — one of the two arms they had in for this weekend’s rookie minicamp. Benkert tweeted a picture of him signing his contract,...
NFLNBC Sports

49ers' Jones smokescreen had two purposes, King believes

Despite a month's worth of pre-draft whispers and rumblings, the 49ers were not honed in on Alabama quarterback Mac Jones. They let the media take the narrative and run with it as they did their due diligence and ultimately landed on North Dakota State's Trey Lance as the pick at No. 3 overall.
NFLrotoballer.com

Early 2021 Breakouts: Quarterback

While it is early yet - no training camp, no OTAs, no pre-draft trades, is it really ever too early for fantasy predictions?. Potential moves involving superstars Deshaun Watson or Aaron Rodgers could definitely shake things up. But for now, don't count the following gentlemen out as quarterbacks who could carry your fantasy team.
NFLPosted by
HorseshoeHuddle

Colts Urged To Make Move For Star WR On Trade Block

With plenty of cap space remaining, the Indianapolis Colts could find themselves in an envious position when it comes to a star wide receiver who could be on the move. As the Atlanta Falcons continue to have discussions regarding the trade of star wide receiver Julio Jones, Indianapolis' $22 million in remaining cap space and the need for a true No. 1 receiver makes them an ideal destination for the All-Pro and future Hall of Famer.
NFLCBS Sports

Falcons' Eli Ankou: Agrees to deal with Falcons

Ankou has signed with the Falcons, John Deighton of the Falcons' official site reports. Ankou impressed at the team's mini-camp and earned a contract as a result. He has 27 games of NFL experience under his belt split between the Jaguars, Browns and Cowboys.
NFLESPN

How North Dakota State prepared 49ers' Trey Lance for the NFL

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- As an eighth-round pick in 1977, Randy Hedberg departed a small school in North Dakota and walked into one of the toughest situations a young quarterback could face. Hedberg, the first NFL player drafted from Minot State, was taken by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a franchise...
NFLGwinnett Daily Post

Ravens, 49ers lead potential Julio Jones destinations

A pair of expected Super Bowl contenders have emerged as potential destinations if the Atlanta Falcons trade wide receiver Julio Jones. The Baltimore Ravens (+275) and San Francisco 49ers (+300) have the shortest odds by SportsBetting.ag should Jones be dealt. The next shortest odds belong to the New England Patriots.
NFLModesto Bee

Analysis: The 49ers get key prime-time TV slots, but showdowns loom in new schedule

Here’s a first look and our initial thoughts about the 49ers’ 2021 regular season schedule that was released Wednesday. @ Detroit Lions, Sunday 9/12, 10 a.m. PST (FOX) Among the reasons the Rams were not enamored with Jared Goff was his play against the 49ers, who went 4-0 against him and the Rams the last two seasons. Now Goff, whose last start against San Francisco was his worst in 2020, begins his next chapter with the Lions against his former divisional tormentors. Detroit traded Matt Stafford for Goff and L.A.’s next two first-round draft picks, meaning this game will likely be the first for Goff as a bridge quarterback for the Lions’ first-year coach and general manager combo, Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes. The 49ers are already 7-point favorites, which seems nuts given how emotionally charged Ford Field could be with fans in the building for the first time since 2019.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons: Not promoting Julio Jones is a sign he won’t be back

Could the Atlanta Falcons be preparing the fan base for the departure of Julio Jones? It sure seems like it. Like they do every season, the Atlanta Falcons have created new digital products to download for fans to keep on their electronic devices featuring the team’s best players. The problem is future Hall of Fame wide receiver Julio Jones is nowhere to be found on any of them.
NFLPosted by
NESN

Patriots Mailbag: Does Julio Jones Make Sense As Wideout Addition?

It was a shallow draft class, and the Patriots have limited spots on their 90-man roster, but it’s still shocking that New England has only signed one undrafted free agent. The Patriots did finally add Michigan kicker Quinn Nordin on Wednesday. They still have six open spots on their roster, and Patriots fans are wondering how head coach Bill Belichick will fill them.
NFLPosted by
VikingsTerritory

Julio Jones to the Vikings??? Don’t hold your breath…

Among the pantheon of crazier Internet rumors their lies a “Mount Rushmore” or sorts. Honored on this digital monument will forever be the lasting images of Manti Te’o’s girlfriend, the Nigerian Prince who left you his inheritance, a dead Big Foot in a cooler and then the fourth space is left open. It’s void is intentional as it represents the wild flavor of the day type of hoaxes and rumors that get thrown out on a regular basis.
NFLtwinspires.com

Trey Lance tied for second-best odds to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year

Trey Lance's odds of winning the NFL AP Offensive Rookie of the Year award skyrocketed after being chosen third overall in the 2021 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers. The former North Dakota State star is currently tied with Ohio State signal caller Justin Fields — now a member of the Chicago Bears — for the second-best odds (+600) to win the honor.
NFLBayInsider

KTVU Exclusive: 49ers open season against Detroit Lions

SANTA CLARA, Calif. - The San Francisco 49ers will open the 2021-2022 season on the road against the Detroit Lions. The full, official NFL schedule will be released at 5 p.m. Wednesday. But KTVU FOX 2 received a preview of the week 1 schedule. FOX will air a doubleheader, starting...