30% of physicians less trusting of leadership post-pandemic, survey says

By Patsy Newitt -
 8 days ago

Physician trust in healthcare leaders took a hit during the pandemic, according to a study reported by Medscape Medical News on May 24. The study, conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago on behalf of the American Board of Internal Medicine Foundation, indicated that 30 percent of physicians reported a decrease in their trust in the U.S. healthcare system and its leaders. Only 18 percent reported an increase in trust.

Health
