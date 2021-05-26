Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

EPOS H3 Closed Acoustic Gaming Headset Review – The All-Arounder You’ve Been Waiting For

By Nicola Kapron
cogconnected.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEPOS marketed this headset as the best versatile, durable, comfortable, and dependable all-arounder on the market, and I’m inclined to agree with them. I’ve gone through a lot of headsets and many pairs of headphones over the years–mostly because my cats keep breaking them–and the EPOS H3 Closed Acoustic Gaming Headset is my absolute favorite. It’s comfy, easily adjustable, provides great sound quality across gaming genres, and looks awesome. It works just fine on PC and my Switch, I can wear it for hours without getting a headache, and despite my cat’s best efforts, it hasn’t broken yet, so I feel confident when I recommend this gaming accessory to anyone who needs a new headset. Just be prepared for the cord to pick up the slightest jostle if you’re listening to a Let’s Play or a podcast instead of actively gaming.

cogconnected.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epos#Headsets#Console Gaming#Pc Gaming#Online Gaming#Computer Gaming#Headphones#Battle Royale#Lightweight Construction#Epos H3#Gaming Genres#H3 Closed#Sound Levels#Noise#Awesome#Accessory#Podcasts#Separate Jacks#Passive Noise Attenuation#Review
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Podcast
Related
ElectronicsOrlando Sentinel

The best cheap gaming headset

A good gaming headset is an important piece of hardware for anyone looking to take their gaming experience to the next level. It may not be as important as a controller or a keyboard and mouse, but while playing games where communication is key, a gaming headset shines. Today’s games encourage players to listen more, and a quality headset allows players to listen to the sounds that can be missed in a speaker system.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Acer Predator Galea 350 gaming headset gives you immersive virtual 7.1 surround sound

Hear every footstep with the Acer Predator Galea 350 gaming headset. This gaming gadget features virtual 7.1 surround sound, letting you hear all the details. And you can even select modes—game, music, movie—to create the right ambiance. What’s more, the 50 mm Neodymium drivers give you high-quality bass. Also, the Acer TrueHarmony technology lets these wired headphones tune the drivers to the ideal balance of pitch, loudness, and timbre. That way, you can hear enemies approaching or enjoy cinematic audio to its fullest. Furthermore, this headset makes communicating with your team easy. That’s thanks to its retractable, unidirectional noise-canceling boom mic and audio control box. Moreover, the ergonomic over-ear cups give you a comfortable fit. Finally, this Acer headset has a 20 Hz frequency response.
Video GamesPosted by
The Associated Press

Experience a Revolution in Gaming Audio With Turtle Beach’s All-New Recon 500 Gaming Headset – Now Available

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 1, 2021-- Leading gaming headset and audio accessory brand Turtle Beach (NASDAQ: HEAR) today announced that the Recon 500, its pioneering new addition to the Company’s massively popular Recon line of gaming headsets, is now available at participating retailers across North American and Asia. The Recon 500 will be available at participating retailers across Europe on June 18, 2021. The Recon 500 debuts Turtle Beach’s patented, first-of-their-kind 60mm Eclipse™ Dual Drivers which produce a massive soundstage through dedicated woofers and tweeters in each earcup. Combined with Turtle Beach’s AccuTune™ wood composite-injection technology, the Recon 500’s groundbreaking speakers deliver unprecedented sound quality at every frequency.
Electronicsvg247.com

EPOS B20 Review | A slick-looking streaming microphone

With so many awesome creators streaming these days, it can feel like you’re shouting into the void – at least with the EPOS B20 you can sound good doing it. Previously branded as Sennheiser Gaming, EPOS is trying to muscle in on the upper-middle of the premium microphone market with a new, USB-connected, device specifically billed as a “streaming microphone”.
ElectronicsBGR

XGIMI Horizon Pro review: The best 4K projector you’ve never heard of

Projectors have always been a polarizing topic among home theater enthusiasts. Some have long sworn by them, touting the benefits of being able to conjure a 100-inch display out of thin air, while critics claim they’re virtually useless in anything other than a pitch-black room. It’s a debate that has raged for a long time, but even the biggest projection critics have to admit that projector technology has come a long, long way in recent years.
connectedcrib.com

LE Mega MSY3 WiFi/Bluetooth Smart Music System

Meet the LE Mega MSY3 Music System: an internet connected radio with Bluetooth that lets you access over 30000 radio stations from around the world. It comes with Spotify built-in. You can save 20 of your favorite stations. This internet radio also comes with clock and alarm function. More gadgets...
ElectronicsPosted by
TechRadar

Best mini keyboards: the best 60% and 75% keyboards for gaming

Move over, TKL keyboards; there’s a new compact gaming keyboard in town. The best mini keyboards come in a much smaller form factor, dropping certain keys that have been deemed “not widely used” in order to shrink down to almost half the size of a full-sized keyboard. And, just like that, they’re taking over the optical and mechanical keyboards arena.
imore.com

EPOS B20 Streaming Microphone review: Clear sound and professional design

EPOS is an audio company previously branded as Sennheiser Gaming that up until recently mainly focused on headphones for the majority of its lifespan. Just recently, the company expanded upon its product line by releasing the B20 Streaming Microphone, specifically with gamers in mind. It seems like just about everyone...
Electronicsgadgetify.com

Garmin Dash Cam 47 with App, Voice Control, Parking Guard

So you are worried about your car getting messed with when you are not around? The Garmin Dash Cam 47 can help. It is a smart car camera with 1080p resolution and 140-degree field of view. It comes with voice control and online file upload for easy access. More gadgets...
gadgetify.com

Cubii Go Seated Under Desk Elliptical with App

So you would like to get more active at work or home but don’t have room for a large exercise machine? The Cubii Go Seated Under Desk Elliptical has you covered. It is a portable, lightweight seated exercise machine with built-in wheels and a retractable handle. It has a light up LCD display to show your progress.
Electronicswindowscentral.com

Logitech G613 review: A high-performance wireless mechanical keyboard great for gaming and productivity

Logitech is one of the leading brands when it comes to PC accessories, including the best gaming keyboards. The Logitech G613, released about four years ago, might have missed your radar due to its age and the current swell in designer keyboard popularity. It's a wireless mechanical keyboard with Logitech's Romer-G tactile switches, designed for gaming but seemingly as capable of productivity work. I picked one up during a sale to see just how it holds up against more modern options and whether or not it's still worth a buy in 2021.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Ring Wall Light Solar review: Sunshine all around, whenever you need it

“Powered by sunlight, the Ring Wall Light Solar conveniently adds light anywhere around the home.”. Ring’s lineup has been largely dominated by its various video doorbells and security cameras, but the home security company doesn’t neglect some of the other product categories it’s dabbled in. Smart lighting has been a critical component of Ring’s ecosystem, which consists of your standard LED light bulbs, path lights, floodlights, and much more. The latest member of the smart lighting family is the Ring Wall Light Solar.
gadgetify.com

Magma Lite Motion Lamp by Haggerty Enterprises

Meet Magma Lite by Haggerty Enterprises: a motorized motion lamp that puts on a mesmerizing show in the dark. It can move in both directions. You can easily change and experiment with different kinds of bulbs.The below video shows it in action:. Gaming content, Boosts, & Video subscriptions: TwitchPrime for...
Carsoutdoorsfirst.com

DAIWA: Reel You’ve Been Waiting For…

Long anticipated, the industry leader’s newest reel equals longer casts. Cypress, CA (June 2, 2021) – Behold the newest of saltwater low-profile baitcasting reels, Daiwa’s brilliantly designed Lexa TW 300/400. Style, innovation, research, and passion come together in the birth of the new Lexa TW 300/400. Anticipated for years by saltwater anglers—a long-casting and palmable low-profile saltwater baitcaster—it’s finally here!
ShoppingPopSugar

Target's Got All the Outdoor Furniture You've Been Eyeing, on Sale For Memorial Day!

Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of summer, and this year, we're getting outside, and getting together with our fully vaccinated friends and family. If you're ready to be a little more social this season, or feel right at home in your own backyard, you need some great outdoor furniture. Luckily, Target is having a major sale for Memorial Day weekend, and the deals are too good to miss!
Electronicsgadgetify.com

QUARK Arduino Based Electronics Multitool with iOS/Android App

Meet the Quark: an Arduino compatible multitool ready for your DIY electronics projects. This open source device is ready for Arduino, ESP32, and STM32 development. It has touch sensitive controls on its body and a screen that shows you clear readings. You can connect the Quark to your iOS or Android device wirelessly.
Behind Viral VideosBeatrice Daily Sun

1. We’ve been lining loaf pans all wrong.

Lining your loaf pan with tin foil can make it simple to pull out bread once it’s baked, but stuffing tin foil inside the pan can be anything but easy. TikTok creator @creativetwine changed our lives for the better with this tinfoil baking hack.