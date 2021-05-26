EPOS H3 Closed Acoustic Gaming Headset Review – The All-Arounder You’ve Been Waiting For

EPOS marketed this headset as the best versatile, durable, comfortable, and dependable all-arounder on the market, and I’m inclined to agree with them. I’ve gone through a lot of headsets and many pairs of headphones over the years–mostly because my cats keep breaking them–and the EPOS H3 Closed Acoustic Gaming Headset is my absolute favorite. It’s comfy, easily adjustable, provides great sound quality across gaming genres, and looks awesome. It works just fine on PC and my Switch, I can wear it for hours without getting a headache, and despite my cat’s best efforts, it hasn’t broken yet, so I feel confident when I recommend this gaming accessory to anyone who needs a new headset. Just be prepared for the cord to pick up the slightest jostle if you’re listening to a Let’s Play or a podcast instead of actively gaming.