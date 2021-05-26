You can now hide Facebook and Instagram likes — here's how
Facebook and Instagram will get an option for users to hide the number of "likes" their posts get, which could curtail the negative mental health effects from chasing likes. Facebook said it gathered feedback from users and experts noting that seeing the number of likes was annoying for some, as much as it's useful to others, which prompted the move. But there have long been warnings from experts claiming that the instant gratification model for Facebook and Instagram, especially, can contribute to anxiety and depression in young teens.www.tomsguide.com