With Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX) set to launch its 22nd cargo mission to the International Space Station (ISS) today, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) briefed members of the press on the scientific experiments that will fly to the orbiting space laboratory yesterday. SpaceX's Dragon-2 cargo capsule will launch 7,300 pounds of pressurized cargo to the ISS, including experiments that will study human kidney tissues, crop growth, new solar arrays and, more importantly, 'super glass' which is part of a NASA and JAXA (Japan Space Exploration Agency) collaboration that uses levitation to convert supercooled floating metals into glass.