Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ Season 6 Queens Are Ru-vealed!

By Martin Holmes, TV Insider
Norristown Times Herald
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThirteen queens will be sashaying their way back to the runway for the upcoming sixth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, premiering next month exclusively on Paramount+. The action kicks off on June 24 with two all-new, back-to-back episodes, followed by weekly drops every Thursday. Viewers will get a...

www.timesherald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rupaul
Person
Dolly Parton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drag Queens#Dallas Doll#Emmy Awards#Episodes#Paramount#The World Of Wonder#Eureka#Hbo#The Hall Of Fame#Drag Race#Southern#Stars#Thirteen Queens#Comedy#Runway#L A#Crown#Weekly Drops#Wonder Produced Queen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Youtube
Related
TV ShowsVulture

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Recap: Beauty and the Yeast

If fans were already less than pleased about the elimination order of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under going into last week’s episode, by the end of it, they were pushed to the breaking point. [Trixie Mattel voice:] Ho-NEY! The real-world backlash to Art Simone’s reentry into the competition was wild, unlike nearly anything else I’ve seen on social media in regards to the show over the past few years (save, perhaps, the groundswell of support for Bimini after she lost the Drag Race U.K. crown to Lawrence Chaney.) In a genuinely ironic twist on the usual kind of fan backlash that Drag Race elicits (a.k.a. racist bile flung toward any POC queen who wins a lip sync over a white queen), Art said she has been inundated with abuse over her return. I mostly saw one meme in particular being shared. I can’t quite remember the image — it was basically like “When the first-ever all-white top seven becomes the first-ever all-white top eight,” which is pretty funny — but given how toxic the Drag Race fandom’s parasocial relationships with the contestants are, it’s not hard to imagine the vitriol being directed at Art. Sometimes I wish I had a direct line to people who feel the compulsion to bully real people online, just so I could tell them to take a deep breath and reconsider the need to call a complete stranger a disgusting, dirty moll. (Moll is a Down Under stand-in for slut, whore, etc.) Even if it’s in the interest of the “overall good” or whatever — like, you think more POC queens deserved to be in the top seven — it’s still a pretty cheap mode of “advocacy.” There are thousands more tangible, useful things you can do to support POC communities than telling some random drag queen to go kill herself!
TV & VideosDeadline

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ & Netflix Lead Critics Choice Real TV Award Nominations; Alex Trebek Set For Impact Award

When nominations for the third annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards were announced on Wednesday, RuPaul’s Drag Race led with five. At the award show, recognizing “excellence in nonfiction, unscripted and reality programing across broadcast, cable and streaming platforms,” the long-running VH1 series is up for Best Competition Series, Best Ensemble Cast In An Unscripted Series, Best Show Host (RuPaul), Male Star of the Year (RuPaul) and Female Star of the Year (Michelle Visage).
TV & Videostheplaylist.net

‘Drag Race All Stars 6’ Goes Old School As It Heads To Paramount+

ViacomCBS wants its rebranded streaming service, Paramount+, to be the home of all the All-Stars versions of its more popular reality franchises. “The Challenge: All Stars” was out of the gate first, but now social media favorite “RuPaul’s Drag Race” is making the jump. Specifically, the sixth season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars,” and this crop of returning queens define the term “old school.”
Beauty & FashionLaredo Morning Times

'Masked Singer,' 'RuPaul's Drag Race' and 'Bridgerton' Costume Designers on Crafting Showstopping Looks

Costume designers for “Bridgerton,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and “Bridgerton explain the process behind their showstopping creations. Ellen Mirojnick was not interested in creating a bonnet period show for “Bridgerton.” Thankfully, showrunner Chris Van Dusen was. in agreement. More from Variety. “Chris was not interested in recreating a historical piece, but...
CelebritiesBillboard

'RuPaul's Drag Race' Alum Shea Coulee Signs to UTA

The agency will work with them across areas that include music and touring — a tour is planned for 2022 — as well as endorsements, scripted and unscripted projects. Couleé was first seen as a contestant on the ninth season of Drag Race, where they were a finalist. They later went on to win the fifth season of the franchise’s All-Star competition.
TV SeriesPittsburgh Post-Gazette

TV picks: Television shows you'll want to watch this week

“Loki” — The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand with this six-episode series that spotlights one of its most popular characters. Taking place after the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” the story finds the shape-shifting God of Mischief (Tom Hiddleston) assuming center stage and dealing with the Time Variance Authority — a bureaucratic organization tasked with keeping the timeline in order. Apparently, they want Loki’s help to fix all the timeline chaos he created after he absconded with the Tesseract. The cast also includes Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. (Wednesday, Disney+).
Mesquite, TXskiddle.com

Alyssa, Memoirs Of A Queen!

London, are you prepared? For one week only, experience the magic of Alyssa Edwards as she sashays her way into London's glittering West End from... For one week only, experience the magic of Alyssa Edwards as she sashays her way into London's glittering West End from 7 – 13 June!
MinoritiesCosmopolitan

Watch these 'Drag Race' Stars Celebrate PRIDE and Their API Heritage

May marks Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, and June is the official month of Pride. As we transition from the annual celebration of one community to another, Cosmo sat down with some talented API Drag Race stars who proudly represent both. Priyanka, Kahmora Hall, Gia Gunn, Brita Filter, Kimora Blac, Yuhua Hamasaki, and Rock M. Sakura all shared insights about living at the intersection of their two cultures, and how seriously they take their role model status.
MinoritiesAdWeek

Boy Smells Taps RuPaul's Drag Race's Symone and GottMik for a Radiant Pride Campaign

Though Pride resonates differently with each person who celebrates, one of the more commonly revered sentiments during this time of year is the idea of living freely and authentically. That doesn’t just apply to who you love, but also who you are and how you express yourself. One candle company is encouraging its consumers to live their truths by engaging in “radical self-liberation” and has tapped a number of major queer figures to help spread its message.
Visual ArtMidland Reporter-Telegram

Ellen Noël Art Museum hosts RuPaul's Drag Race trivia night

The Ellen Noël Art Museum is celebrating Pride Month by hosting a RuPaul’s Drag Race trivia night 6 p.m. Thursday for ages 18 years and up. The evening will consist of trivia, drag performances by trivia hosts Ayyva and Tye, drinks and snacks. Winners will be crowned and given prizes at the end of the night. The first-place winning team will receive a $500 gift card to Sculpt Haus. Other prizes will be given away from Garlic Press and Eccentric Brewing.
Celebritiesdigitalspy.com

RuPaul confronts Drag Race Down Under star over use of blackface

RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under aired a tense confrontation during its latest episode. Series creator RuPaul took issue with contestant Scarlet Adams's history of wearing blackface for her drag queen persona, saying to her on the runway: "Before you leave, there's something we need to talk about. "It's just come...