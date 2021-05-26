Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Matthew McConaughey Opens Up About His ‘Scary’ Decision to ‘Quit’ Romantic Comedies

By Yana Grebenyuk
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 8 days ago

A new path! Matthew McConaughey got honest about his difficult attempt to shed his rom-com reputation in order to try out more dramatic acting roles.

Stars Reveal Their Worst Onscreen Kisses Ever

“I was the go-to rom-com guy. I enjoyed making them, and they paid well. I was leading a successful life as an actor. But there’s a certain buoyancy built into rom-coms that isn’t about hanging your hat on humanity, like a drama is,” McConaughey, 51, explained in an interview for AARP The Magazine‘s latest cover story on Wednesday, May 26. “If you go deep in a rom-com you can sink the ship. In my life, though, I was going very deep.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0nzK_0aCFGNZV00
Matthew McConaughey. Magnus Sundholm/Shutterstock

After finding success in films such as The Wedding Planner, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Failure to Launch, Fool’s Gold and Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, the actor decided he wanted a change.

“I found the love of my life in Camila [Alves]. We had a newborn coming. I had more things to get angry about, laugh about, have more joy about and be sad about. The ceilings and basements had more depth and height to them, and I wanted to do work that reflected my personal vitality,” he shared about his growing interest in more fulfilling onscreen roles.

The Texas native revealed that he attempted to take pay cuts to make it clear how serious he was about transitioning to more dramatic projects, but it didn’t work.

“So I quit. I talked to my wife, my agent and my business manager and said, ‘Look, I may not work for a while.’ And trust me, my family — my brothers, my mother, everybody — thought I was out of my freaking mind. They were like, ‘Little brother, what’s your major malfunction?'” he said. “It was scary. But Camila said, ‘If we’re going to do this, we’re not going to half-ass it.'”

The True Detective alum described how his two-year hiatus from acting turned into a negotiation for more serious opportunities. McConaughey even turned down an offer to film a movie for $14.5 million in order to stand his ground.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lp0pn_0aCFGNZV00
Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson in ‘How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days.’ Michael Gibson/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

“No offers came in for almost a year and a half. I was now shaking hands with the fact that I may never work in Hollywood again. It pinched me a little, but I was OK with it. It was time for a new chapter in my life,” the Academy Award winner added.

But from that commitment came many successful offers for projects like Lincoln Lawyer, Magic Mike, Mud and Dallas Buyers Club.

McConaughey concluded: “I unbranded those two years to then rebrand. All of a sudden, I became a new, novel idea. The dramas came my way, and I jumped on them.”

The Wolf of Wall Street alum has previously described his career journey in his memoir, Greenlights.

“I was getting much more inner growth from my travels than from my career. I loved sales, education, music, and sports,” he wrote in the October 2020 release. “I considered changing professions, maybe start writing short stories and travelogues, going into advertising, or becoming a teacher, a musician, or a football coach. I didn’t know.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Mcconaughey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Romantic Comedies#Scary Films#Movie Stars#Drama#The Wedding Planner#Academy Award#Lincoln Lawyer#Dallas Buyers Club#Hot Hollywood#Wolf Of Wall Street#Rom Coms#Laugh#Fool#Wall Street Alum#Latest Cover Story#Reveal#Humanity#Success
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
AARP
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesTVOvermind

How Matthew McConaughey Memorizes Scripts

It kind of has to be said even though it’s probably been said over and over, Matthew McConaughey is a natural actor and he is one of the best in the business at what he does. I don’t mean he’s a natural in the sense that he’s so talented that he doesn’t have to read the script or that he trumps everyone around him just because he’s so great. No, not all. He’s a natural actor in that he reads his script, over and over as he looks for the best way to do something, the most natural way to make the scene appear as it should. He takes in everything and makes it feel as though the scene is actually happening in real life, creating something that feels so natural that it might as well be real for all that he puts into it. Those that he works with tend to make this feeling stretch out quite a bit sometimes and can emulate Matthew and even compliment him in such a big way that they end up becoming every bit as good as he is at times. It doesn’t always happen this way, but McConaughey’s acting is so on point most times that it almost feels as if he drags everyone into the world with him when he’s acting in a movie, pulling them into every scene in a kind of seamless way that, if one allows it, can make them feel as though they’re in the scene as well. Some might attribute this to great directing and great dialogue, and they wouldn’t be entirely wrong, but at the same time, Matthew still has the ability to draw people in since he gets so into the scene and his character that it’s tough not to simply fall into the act and enjoy it no matter what else is going on.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
DoYouRemember?

Howard Stern Warns Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Matthew McConaughey About Starting Political Careers

Howard Stern recently warned Dwayne ‘The Rock‘ Johnson and Matthew McConaughey about embarking on political careers. Both of the actors have emerged as potential political candidates, with The Rock teasing a presidential run, and McConaughey expressing interest in running for governor of Texas. While there has been a lot of positive feedback from the public on these new potential political candidates, Stern notes that it won’t last long.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Matthew McConaughey Calls Out Anti-Maskers: "No Data That Says It’s Harmful"

Ahead of a long-rumored run for Governor of Texas, Matthew McConaughey says he has no sympathy for anti-maskers. The Academy Award winner says masks are a “short-term inconvenience for long-term freedom.”. “I’m not believing you’re really scared of this little cotton thing,” McConaughey said in a new interview with Carlos...
CelebritiesKXLY

Matthew McConaughey wants position of leadership

Matthew McConaughey is looking for a “leadership position”. The ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ is uncertain where the future is going to take him, but he wants a job that will put him in a good place to “help others” and bring them together in some way. He told AARP – The...
Austin, TXtribeza.com

Matthew McConaughey Says Austin Can Be a Metropolis & Keep Its Soul

The actor is helping create a “new definition of authenticity” with the launch of the Moody Center. Debuting April 2022, the Moody Center will be Austin’s newest destination for music, sports and entertainment – thanks, in part, to Matthew McConaughey. The actor and Austin icon has been intimately involved since...
Moviesktswblog.net

Ten Classic Chick-Flicks You Must See in your Lifetime

Chick-flicks, a widely popular film collection that contains some of our most beloved actors and actresses including Matthew McConaughey, Hilary Duff, Reese Witherspoon, Lindsay Lohan, amongst many others. Growing up, I was introduced to this genre at an early age by my mom. We bonded over watching movies that led...
MoviesPosted by
K-Fox 95.5

Lindsay Lohan To Star In Netflix Holiday Romantic Comedy

Lindsay Lohan will be Netflix’s next Christmas rom-com star, according to Variety. The streaming service has churned out several popular holiday-themed movies over the last few years, including Jingle Jangle, A Christmas Prince, and Holidate. Now, with Lohan as their new lead, Netflix is giving the Hallmark Channel a run for its money.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

The Celebrity Chef Behind Matthew McConaughey's Wedding Food

Who wouldn't love to attend an A-list celebrity wedding? The beautiful setting, the extravagant flowers, the exquisite dresses, the people-watching, and the food, of course, always look amazing. When Matthew McConaughey married model and mother of his two (now three) children Camila Alves in 2012, the always cool "Magic Mike"...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Best Life

See David Duchovny and Téa Leoni's Kids All Grown Up

The X-Files star David Duchovny and Téa Leoni, best known for the political drama Madam Secretary, may not be together anymore, but they were a hot TV couple back in the '90s and '00s. The actors were married for 18 years before divorcing in 2014, and they also have two kids together, who are now officially grown up. Madelaine West Duchovny (who goes by West) and Kyd Miller Duchovny are 22 and 18, respectively, and the former is already following her parents into the business. To see what the former couple's kids are up to and to hear more about their family, read on, and for an update on another star's offspring, See What Julia Roberts' 3 Kids Look Like as Teenagers.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Keanu Reeves Thriller Is Blowing Up On Netflix

At some point in their careers, you can guarantee that almost any actor who either resides on the Hollywood A-list or has designs on getting there will star in a courtroom drama or legal thriller, in what has apparently become something of a rite of passage. Denzel Washington and Julia...