At this point, there are more than 1000 Pokemon in total, when accounting for various forms and regional variants. In an incredible new piece, artist Yousuf Hasan has captured the entirety of the Pokedex, with Ash, Misty, and Brock taking center stage. It's an incredible piece, featuring an absolute plethora of Pokemon. Hasan made the 898 Pokemon in the Pokedex his main priority, then included other Pokemon, such as Gigantamax forms and regional variants, in order to reach 1000 characters in total. It sure looks like everything has been included, though that hasn't stopped some fans on social media from searching high and low for anything that might be missing!