COVID-19 Vaccine Could Win You a Year of Flights With United ‘Your Shot to Fly’ Sweepstakes

United Airlines

When COVID-19 vaccinations began in December 2020, they were the only way to gain immunity against the disease that’s claimed more than 431,000 lives in the U.S. Now, thanks to United’s Your Shot to Fly, a vaccine also gives you a chance to jet around the world.

Currently, the rate of administered COVID-19 vaccines continues to slow. From a daily average of 3.3 million doses in mid-April, the rate is now averaging 1.7 million doses per day. In response, businesses, corporations, and local governments are finding bigger and better ways to incentivize vaccines. At first, getting a jab meant you could get a free beer, but the stakes are rising quickly. The same vaccine that could get you a free Krispy Kreme glazed donut in March makes Ohio residents eligible to win $1 million two months later.

A Chance to Win a Flight—or a Whole Year of Them

The latest vaccine promotion to grab our attention is the Your Shot to Fly sweepstakes from United Airlines. U.S. residents who are 18 years of age or older and members of United’s MileagePlus loyalty program can upload proof of a COVID-19 vaccine between now and June 22. Thirty winners will get a roundtrip flight for two, in any class, to anywhere United flies. There’s also five grand prizes offering an entire year of free flights for two (up to a maximum of 26). And if you want to do a little dreaming now, United has an interactive map that shows all the places you can go.

“We’re excited to give people one more reason to get vaccinated so they can reunite with friends and family or take that long-awaited vacation which all could be just one shot away,” United CEO Scott Kirby says.

While a vaccine gives you a chance to win free flights, it also means you’ll have more places to go. The European Union recently voted to ease travel restrictions for full-vaccinated travelers and other countries are already opening their borders. To help meet this changing travel landscape, United is adding new routes to Croatia, Greece, Iceland, South Africa, and Ghana. It will also be resuming travel to Spain, France, Portugal, and Italy this summer. And, if you’ve got your heart set on Tahiti, flights start again in June.

