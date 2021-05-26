Today’s Rental was chosen for the prominently featured closeup of the stove, the old timey hamper and roof deck

North facing spacious one-bedroom with breakfast bar, granite countertops, custom cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. With an efficient layout, great closet space and quiet exposure, this one-bedroom home is both comfortable and convenient. Saranac is a post war 24-hour doorman building with two roof terraces, fitness center, laundry, and in-house Resident Manager.Beautiful and spacious one-bedroom newly renovated with stainless steel appliances, amazing closet space, and massive floor to ceiling windows. Chelsea Place also comes with two landscaped roof decks, fully-equipped fitness center, laundry facilities, and on-premises parking garage.Security Deposit: At Manhattan Skyline, we are always looking for ways to make your life easier. Pay a small monthly fee to The Guarantors, and never pay a security deposit again. The Guarantors directly insures your landlord for your apartment, so you don't need to worry.Lease Guarantors: We make it easy for you to secure a lease by working closely with third-party guarantors such as Insurent, Jetty, and The Guarantors. Contact our On-Site Leasing Agent for more information.***Photos are for illustrative purposes only.