Martin Bill Providing New Resources for Pediatric Cancer Research Clears House Committee
HARRISBURG – A bill introduced by PA Senator Scott Martin (R-13) to expand cancer research funding was approved by the Finance Committee in the House of Representatives. “During the next 10 years, we could raise up to $100 million in private donations to support childhood cancer research,” Senator Martin said. “I am grateful for the support from the members of the House Finance Committee and especially from committee Chairman Michael Peifer for bringing the bill up for consideration so quickly.”www.pasenategop.com