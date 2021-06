(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Twin Cities Salvation Army is asking for volunteers to mark the Army's 83rd "National Donut Day" on June 4th. The tradition points back to donuts served by the Salvation Army to troops in World War I as a reminder of home. The Army is looking for around one-thousand volunteers to deliver donuts to members of the community who make a difference. They can be a teacher, neighbor, a first responder or a friend. This year the goal is to deliver one-thousand dozen donuts.